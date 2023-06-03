Home

Business

Gurgaon Metro Project at Rs 6,800 Crore to Start Next Month: Check Stations, Route Details

Gurgaon Metro Project at Rs 6,800 Crore to Start Next Month: Check Stations, Route Details

The Gurugram Metro line will establish a crucial link between Huda City Center, Old Gurgaon, and Cyber City, covering a network of 27 stations, including a convenient interchange station.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the metro rail project for ease of travelling for daily commuters and tourists.

Gurugram: The Gurugram district is set to get its own Metro network soon as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will commence civil work on the 28km Gururgam Metro from Huda City Centre within a month. This was announced by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a comprehensive review of development projects worth Rs 37,927 crore across the state.

Big Blessing For Transportation Infrastructure

Notably, the Gurugram Metro construction will make a significant step towards the district’s transportation infrastructure. The metro line will establish a crucial link between Huda City Center, Old Gurgaon, and Cyber City, covering a network of 27 stations, including a convenient interchange station.

You may like to read

A report from Hindustan Times stated that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently reviewed various development projects and said the civil work on the Gurugram Metro line is set to commence within the next month, starting from Huda City Center.

Trending Now

He said the government is committed to strengthening the metro rail and road network to establish a robust transportation system in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Gurgaon Metro: Check Routes

The upcoming Gurugram metro route will cover significant neighbourhoods including Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Palam Vihar, and CyberHub. Moreover, the state government also planned a metro link connecting Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21, which will establish a vital connection between the Gurugram Metro and Delhi Metro’s Blue Line in Dwarka.

Even after facing delays in the past five years due to changes in project plans, the Gurugram Metro rail project has now got approval from the Public Investment Board of the central government. However, the final approval from the Centre is pending, which will serve as the ultimate green light for the project to proceed.

As mentioned in the detailed project report, the planned metro stations along the proposed route include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 23, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Sector 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, and CyberHub.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES