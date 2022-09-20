Sirsa-Nokha Mela Special Train Latest News: The North Western Railways is all set to run the Sirsa-Nokha Mela Special train on Saturday, September 24, 2022, on the Guru Jambheshwar Mela. The train service is scheduled to operate through Deeng, Hisar, Sadulpur, and Ratangarh. The railways operate this train annually during this time on account of Guru Jambheshwar Mela as this helps to reduce the waiting list thereby providing relief to the passengers.Also Read - IRCTC Introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package; Check Dates, Prices, Destinations and Other Details

The special train will be discontinued after the completion of the event as this special train is permitted only during the Guru Jambheshwar Fair. The train will stop at each of the 13 stations and passengers can deboard it to explore the fair. The fair was not organized last year due to COVID-19. In 2020, the devotees celebrated the 382nd Guru Jambheshwar Mela in the Barmer district in Rajasthan.

Sirsa-Nokha Mela Special Train: Check Train Number, Timing, and Other Details Here

Train Number: 04786

Train Number: 04786 will leave for Nokha Mela on September 24.

The train will leave Sirsa at 8:20 AM and reach Nokha at 6:00 PM.

Train Number: 04785