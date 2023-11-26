Home

Guru Nanak Jayanti Bank Holiday On November 27, Check Full State-Wise List

Banks in several states are shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 27, 2023. Check full state-wise list.

State-Wise Bank Holiday On Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi: Government offices and schools are closed on Monday, November 27, 2023 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Several banks in different states of the country are also shut on Monday, however, banks in all states are not closed. One of the most important days of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and he first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The day honours the wisdom and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and also promotes the core principles of Sikh philosophy, including equality, selflessness and unity. Read more to check the state-wise list of the banks across states, that will remain closed tomorrow..

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Bank Holidays

Bank Holiday on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti is provided under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 1881 within which, the govt has classified holidays into the following categories – Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a complete state-wise list of regions where banks will remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti Bank Holidays: State-Wise List

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed in – Agartala, Aizwal, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar. Banks will also remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad-Andhra Pradesh, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank Holidays: December 2023

Speaking of December 202, banks will be closed for as many as 18 days including regular offs on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. However, the list of bank holidays may differ in different states; there may be different regional holidays also. It is advised that in case you have some financial tasks to be completed, you must first check the list of bank holidays.

