Gurugram cracks down on WFH violations, issues notices to two corporate offices; Over 60% staff found present

Gurugram administration has issued show-cause notices to two corporate offices in Sector 42 for allegedly violating the mandatory 50% work-from-home rule.

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Gurugram cracks down on WFH violations, issues notices to two corporate offices; Over 60% staff found present (Image: Pixabay)

The Gurugram administration has started taking action against private companies that are not following the mandatory work-from-home (WFH) rules introduced to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Two corporate offices in Sector 42 have received show-cause notices after surprise inspections found that more than half of their employees were working from the office.

The notices were issued on November 5 by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Badshahpur. Officials found that both establishments had crossed the 50 per cent limit on physical attendance despite clear instructions asking companies to allow the remaining employees to work from home.

According to the inspection reports, around 87 employees were present at one office, which has a total workforce of 117. This means nearly 74 per cent of its employees were working from the office. At the second establishment, around 160 employees were found present out of a total staff strength of 262, taking office attendance to nearly 61 per cent.

The two offices belong to law firms JSA Advocates & Solicitors and Trilegal, which operate from the Godrej GCR complex in Sector 42, Gurugram.

Companies asked to explain within 24 hours

The administration has asked both companies to submit their explanations in writing within 24 hours. They have also been directed to provide documents to support their responses.

These records include the total number of employees, biometric attendance details, attendance registers for the day of inspection, staff duty schedules and information about employees who were allowed to work from home.

Officials have warned that companies failing to provide satisfactory explanations could face legal proceedings under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021.

This is among the first reported instances of the Gurugram administration taking direct action against corporate offices for allegedly ignoring the pollution-control rules.

Employees’ complaints trigger surprise inspections

Officials said the administration has been keeping a close watch on offices across Gurugram to ensure that companies follow the new attendance rules.

The inspections were also carried out after employees and local residents raised complaints on social media. Several people reportedly tagged government officials and highlighted that some private companies were still asking most of their employees to come to work despite the WFH order.

Following these complaints, inspection teams were sent to different offices without prior notice. The administration has said that similar checks will continue across all subdivisions of the district.

In a further development, a report published by The Tribune on November 6 said that around 15 companies had received show-cause notices for allegedly violating the 50% attendance rule.

Why has Gurugram introduced 50% work-from-home rule?

The Gurugram administration introduced the mandatory WFH arrangement on November 3 after receiving directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Under the order, government and private offices in Gurugram must ensure that no more than 50% of their employees work from the office at a given time. The remaining staff members are required to work remotely.

The restrictions came into effect on November 5 and will remain in force until November 20.

The main purpose of the measure is to reduce the number of vehicles on roads during the winter pollution season. Fewer daily office commutes are expected to help reduce traffic-related emissions and pollution.

The WFH rule is part of a wider set of emergency measures introduced across Delhi-NCR. These also include restrictions on dust-generating construction and demolition activities during the same period.

The CAQM directions cover Delhi and several NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.