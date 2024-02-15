Home

Business

Gurugram Metro: New Rail Route To Connect Millennium City Centre To Cyber City; Check Stations, Route and More

Gurugram Metro: New Rail Route To Connect Millennium City Centre To Cyber City; Check Stations, Route and More

The new metro rail link will connect Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, bridging the gap between New Gurugram and Old Gurugram. Spanning a total distance of 28.50 km and featuring 27 stations.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the metro rail project for ease of travelling for daily commuters and tourists.

Good news for Gurugram residents as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the new Metro rail route in Old Gurugram on February 16. This announcement comes shortly after the establishment of the Haryana Metro Rail Corporation (HMRC), which is modeled after the successful Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The new metro rail link will connect Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, bridging the gap between New Gurugram and Old Gurugram. Spanning a total distance of 28.50 km and featuring 27 stations, this project is estimated to cost Rs 5452.72 crore. Additionally, a station near Sector 101 will be created to connect the Dwarka Expressway to this metro route. This development is expected to greatly enhance connectivity in Gurugram and provide residents with a convenient and efficient mode of transportation.

Trending Now

With the increasing population and rapid urbanization, it has become crucial to invest in efficient public transportation systems. The Delhi Metro has been a game-changer in the national capital region, and the Haryana government aims to replicate its success in Gurugram. The construction of the metro route will also have a positive impact on the real estate sector in Gurugram. The availability of reliable and convenient public transportation is a key factor that homebuyers consider when choosing a location.

You may like to read

New Gurugram Metro Line Route

The station on the new Gurugram metro project includes Millennium City Centre to CyberHub includes Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4.

The proposed Gurugram metro route aims to traverse significant neighbourhoods including Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Palam Vihar, and CyberHub. Additionally, the state government has proposed a metro link connecting Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21, which will establish a vital connection between the Gurugram Metro and Delhi Metro’s Blue Line in Dwarka.

GMRL will execute the Gurugram Metro extension project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City Gurugram in a 28.5km loop.

According to the ministry, Gurugram has a population of approximately 25 lakh people, and daily ridership on the new line is expected to be 5.34 lakh by 2026, 7.26 lakh by 2031, 8.81 lakh by 2041, and 10.70 lakh by 2051.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.