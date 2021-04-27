New Delhi: Habanero Foods today announced that it is strengthening its presence in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the brand is available across 150 stores in Chennai including department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores. Habanero’s whole portfolio of products are available in leading chains such as Nilgiris, JK Chees & More, Ammanana, Sunny Bee, Grandpa Frozen, Fresh & Frozen, Brown Tree, & Fresh Basket. Also Read - No One Deserves to Be Lonely: 71-Year-Old Man Remarries After Being a Widower For 5 Years, Twitter Showers Love

The aim is to make it available across every store to help people ‘Cook like a Chef’ in the comfort of their homes. Habanero Foods has doubled its sales in the region and plans to deepen its presence in the state. The company recently expanded into Vellore, Coimbatore and Puducherry, and will be expanding further across Tamil Nadu in the coming months. The company is currently present across 13 cities in India, and available pan-India on habanero.in , Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021 Latest News: Board Seeks Opinion For Class 10 Result Evaluation; Read What Experts Suggest

Habanero Foods is a leading Indian manufacturer of packaged food products. The Indian brand that manufactures a wide range ready to cook sauces, salsa (dips), pasta and tortilla wraps that are full-flavoured, vegan and gluten free – helping consumers make a healthy yet flavoursome choice. The USP is to offer import quality products at affordable prices. The company aims to target both the B2B and the B2C segments in Tamil Nadu, to provide easy and convenient cooking options for the HoReCa (hospitality) and consumer segment. Also Read - IPL 2021 Transfer Window - Franchises do Not Want to Trade Players Given The COVID-19 Situation: Report

“Indian consumers are well-travelled and have a discerning taste for global cuisine. Restaurant-goers continuously seek new flavours and spices for the palate, and millennials are leading the way. They’re looking for bold, spicy and adventurous characteristics in ingredients. Tamil Nadu is the hub for automobiles, manufacturing and electronics – attracting talent from across India. And these people are looking to bring the restaurant experience home. That is where our products come in – offering international flavours at affordable prices.” said Griffith David, Founder and MD, Habanero Foods International.

He further added “For commercial kitchens, convenience is key and time is premium. Our products are the perfect solution for anyone looking for a convenient option that provides the right flavours, at the right price point. Our endeavour has always been to offer import quality products at affordable prices.”