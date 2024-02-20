Hampton Sky Realty Gets Buy Call From Brokerage | Check Share Price Target Here

Home

Equity market opened on a lacklustre note on Tuesday, with Sensex declining nearly 80 points tracking muted trends in Asian stocks and fading expectations of early interest rate cuts globally.

Stock Market News: In the bullish market on Tuesday, shares of Hampton Sky Realty Limited registered a surge of 1.31 percent. The shares of the company, with a market cap of Rs 1,210 crore, were trading at the level of Rs 44, up by 57 paise. The 52-week high level of Hampton Sky Realty Limited shares is ₹59 while the 52-week low is ₹33. Hampton Sky shares have given multibagger returns of ₹ 3260 percent to investors from the level of ₹ 1.31 on 22 February 2019.

Meanwhile, Profit Mart Securities has said that the shares of Hampton Sky Realty may soon touch the target of ₹ 70.

Established in 1987, Hampton Sky Realty Ltd formerly known as Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL) is a leading company with business interests in the Real Estate & Fashion Industry.

The company is also engaged in the exports of mobile phones to the Middle-Eastern countries Hampton Sky Realty is based out of Ludhiana and Delhi under the leadership of Sanjeev Arora, Chairman and managing Director of the company.

After gaining for five straight sessions, the 30-share Sensex dropped 0.11 per cent or 79.66 points to 72,628.50 points and 16 constituents were in the red, with Mahindra & Mahindra falling over 1 per cent.

The broader Nifty too was trading in the red, slipping 0.15 per cent or 34.15 points to 22,088.10 points. As many as 28 scrips in the Nifty pack were in the negative territory.

