New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan today said that only a handful of cryptocurrencies will survive in the end, according to a report in CNBC-TV18. Rajan has also warned that cryptocurrencies may pose a problem similar to that of unregulated chit funds, as per the report.Also Read - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Prices Plunge As India Moves To Ban Cryptocurrency

“If things have value only because they because they will be pricier down the line, that’s a bubble, a lot of cryptos have value only because there is a greater fool out there willing to buy,” Rajan told CNBC-TV18 in a an interview. Also Read - Bitcoin Ban: Full List of Countries That Have Banned Cryptocurrencies

Rajan said that people invested money in unregulated chit funds and those entities got bust. Cryptocurrency may head that way with “a lot of people holding crypto assets are going to be aggrieved,” Rajan told CNBC-TV18. Also Read - Centre to Introduce Cryptocurrency Bill 2021 in Winter Session Of Parliament, Seeks To Create Official Digital Currency

Some of the cryptocurrencies would survive in order to provide payments, including the cross border ones, Rajan said.

During the interview, as reported by CNBC-TV18, Rajan compared the current attraction of people towards cryptocurrency to the Tulip Mania that took place in Netherlands during the 17th century. Interestingly, during the 17th century, Dutch investors purchased tulips, leading to rise in their prices to such an extent that price of one tulip exceeded the annual income of a skilled labour in the country.

Rajan also expressed that the Indian government should allow the blockchain technology to function and flourish. He insisted that the governments should get information from big crypto entities and scrutinise it.

During the interview, he also expressed his worries regarding the regulations. He said, as reported by CNBC-TV18, “I do worry that in the long run, if we have a significant investment in these assets, and they lose value overtime, there will be a lot of concern amongst people – why did we get into this and what would the regulators do.”

The central government is all set to introduce The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the upcoming winter session of the parliament. The bill aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India exceptions to promote the ‘underlying technology’ of cryptocurrency and its usage.

Interestingly, Blockchain Technology is the technology behind the concept of cryptocurrency.