New Delhi: Happiest Minds Technologies recorded an impressive debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday getting listed at a premium of over 111 per cent on the BSE.

The stocks of the IT services firm listed at Rs 351 apiece, reflecting a gain of 111.14 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, they rose to a high of Rs 395 – a jump of 137.95 per cent

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) it was trading at Rs 383.80 per share.

The Rs 702-crore initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies, promoted by Ashok Soota, garnered a massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times.

The price band for the offer, which closed for subscription on last Wednesday, was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share. ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the managers for the offer.

The IT company is headquartered in Bengaluru and has operations in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.