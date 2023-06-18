Home

Happy Father’s Day 2023: 3 Best Gift For Your Father, Check Here

A smartwatch will assist your father in determining how well they are managing their stress levels, immediate pulse rates, and sleep monitoring.

New Delhi: Fathers have a very important role in the family, but their role and efforts are not always recognised or appreciated. A father does everything he can to safeguard the health and wellbeing of his children and, in the process, often forgets to take care of himself. So, this father’s day, if you are planning a gift for your father, choose one or all of the things mentioned below.

1. A Comprehensive Health Insurance Policy

A comprehensive health insurance policy for parents is a personalised strategy especially designed to cover medical expenses of elderlies. It provides extensive protection against medical conditions that could develop as people age. It has a higher insured amount and offers enticing perks like annual health checkups, cashless treatments, etc. to help people properly manage their medical costs.

Depending on the policy, coverage for a variety of critical illnesses, pre-existing conditions, and healthcare services like hospitalisation, OPD costs, pre- and post-hospitalisation, or ambulance costs may all be covered. As a result, giving your father a comprehensive health insurance plan can be seen as a sign of your attention and concern for him.

2. A Complete Blood Test Package

Other than a comprehensive health insurance policy, you can also book your father’s complete blood test package. A complete body blood test package, sometimes referred to as a comprehensive blood test, full blood count (FBC), or standard medical exam, is a series of laboratory procedures carried out on a single blood sample. These tests are done to check your health by looking at your red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, different proteins and electrolytes, and organ functions.

3. A Smartwatch With Health Trackers

People are now leading sedentary lifestyles as a result of technological improvements. We all, including our parents spend a lot of time on our phones and laptops and that’s why the importance of monitoring their health in such a setting cannot be overstated. The optimum technology for this application is a smartwatch with all the health trackers. The watch will assist your father in determining how well he is managing his stress levels, immediate pulse rates, and sleep monitoring.

