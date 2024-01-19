Home

Hardwyn India Shares Surge Over 13 Percent in Early Trade | Check Key Details Here

In Asian markets, Seoul, and Tokyo traded in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended with gains on Thursday.

Share Market News: Shares of Hardwyn India Ltd surged over 13 percent on Friday i.e. January 19, 2024, as the market rebounded after two days of downfall. The counter opened at Rs 43.52 and went on to surge 13.4 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 48.43. The counter had closed at Rs 42.67 on Thursday. The counter has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall and has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 6.67 percent (Calculated from Weighted average price).

Shares of Hardwyn India, which has a market cap of Rs 1,594 core, are trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Friday after three days of fall, helped by buying in bank and IT stocks, along with a firm trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.45 points to 71,844.31 in early trade after a firm beginning. The Nifty climbed 194.75 points to 21,657. Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, and ITC were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank and Reliance emerged as the losers.

The BSE benchmark fell by 313.90 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 71,186.86 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 109.70 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 21,462.25. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.27 per cent to USD 78.89 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,901.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Also, the rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid heavy selling of equities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

