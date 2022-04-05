Hariom IPO | New Delhi: Hariom Pipe Industries IPO (Initial Public Offer) will close for subscription on April 5, 2022. The application opened on March 30, 2022. According to reports, Hariom IPO has been subscribed 4.15 times till now. The company is aiming to sell 85 lakh shares to raise capital of Rs 130.05 crore.Also Read - HDFC And HDFC Bank Merger: Will Merger Impact Existing Employees? Chairman Deepak Parekh Answers
Hariom IPO allotment date has been fixed at April 8, 2022. The investors can check the allotment status by following the below-mentioned steps.
How To Check Hariom IPO Allotment Status? A Step-By-Step Guide Here
The allotment status can be checked once the company announces its allotment. The investors can follow these steps to know the allotment status.
- Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select ‘Equity’ in ‘Issue Type’.
- Select ‘Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd.’ in Issue Name.
- Enter the Application Number, received after the application.
- Also, you can enter the PAN number, if the Application number is not available.
- Click on ‘I’m not a robot’.
- Click on ‘Search’
- The status will be displayed on the screen.
Hariom IPO: Check Price Band, Other Details Here
- Hariom IPO GMP: The shares of the company have not yet made the grey market debut. The details will be available once the shares are listed.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO price band: According to media reports, the company has a fixed price band of Rs 144-Rs 153 per equity share.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO subscription status: By April 5, 2022, the public issue has been subscribed 4.15 times.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO size: The company aims to raise Rs 130.05 crore from the public issue.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO lot size: One lot of the company shares will comprise 98 equity shares.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 13 lots.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO investment limit: An investor can apply with a minimum of Rs 14,994 and a maximum of Rs 1,94,922 in this public issue.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allotment is April 8, 2022.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO listing: The listing of the company has been tentatively fixed for April 13, 2022. Shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE.
- Hariom Pipe Industries IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the IPO.