Hariom IPO | New Delhi: Hariom Pipe Industries IPO (Initial Public Offer) will close for subscription on April 5, 2022. The application opened on March 30, 2022. According to reports, Hariom IPO has been subscribed 4.15 times till now. The company is aiming to sell 85 lakh shares to raise capital of Rs 130.05 crore.

Hariom IPO allotment date has been fixed at April 8, 2022. The investors can check the allotment status by following the below-mentioned steps.

How To Check Hariom IPO Allotment Status? A Step-By-Step Guide Here

The allotment status can be checked once the company announces its allotment. The investors can follow these steps to know the allotment status.

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select ‘Equity’ in ‘Issue Type’. Select ‘Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd.’ in Issue Name. Enter the Application Number, received after the application. Also, you can enter the PAN number, if the Application number is not available. Click on ‘I’m not a robot’. Click on ‘Search’ The status will be displayed on the screen.

Hariom IPO: Check Price Band, Other Details Here