New Delhi: Harley-Davidson's motorcycles availability along with after-sale services among others will continue from January 2021 onwards, the company said on Saturday.

Last month, Harley-Davidson Inc and Hero MotoCorp, the worlds largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes had announced that the two will ride together in India.

According to Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets & India, Harley-Davidson, "As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp."

“We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders. We are providing our riders with updates as available and have assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. activities will continue from January 2021 onwards.”

As per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership networks in India.

As part of a licencing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire.