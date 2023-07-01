Home

Dream 11 Founder Harsh Jain Was Rejected 150 Times Before Building Rs 65,000 Crore Start-Up, Here’s His Story

Harsh Jain calls himself a lifelong supporter of the Indian Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians, and Manchester United. He also enjoys technology, gaming, and sports.

New Delhi: From working as a summer intern at Microsoft to becoming the CEO of the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team, Harsh Jain’s journey is an inspiration. Harsh Jain, the co-founder of Dream 11, the largest fantasy sports website in India, is in charge of the Indian fantasy sports platform. Dream 11, which currently boasts over 60 million members, was started in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, as reported by Startup Talky.

How Dream Sports Achieved Unicorn Club In 2019

As the first Indian gaming startup, Dream 11 became a member of the Unicorn Club in April 2019. It also served as title sponsor of the 2020 Indian Premier League and currently is the lead sponsor of Indian cricket team. Harsh participated in an event there as a speaker at the 16th NASSCOM Product Conclave 2019, which was held in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. He has a $4 million market value as of April 2020.

Harsh calls himself a lifelong supporter of the Indian Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians, and Manchester United. He also enjoys technology, gaming, and sports. Technology, in his opinion, can increase the excitement of sports fan involvement, and at Dream Sports, he successfully achieved this for 150+ million users, as his LinkedIn profile says about him.

For two years following 2012, 150 venture capitalists, according to Harsh Jain, rejected their company proposal. The start-up now offers numerous fantasy sports, including basketball, hockey, football, kabaddi, cricket, and others, as per Study Cafe.

Academic Life Of Harsh Jain

Harsh Jain studied International Baccalaureate at Sevenoaks High School from 2001 to 2003. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in engineering, electric engineering, mathematics, and economics at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia for five years (2003–2007). In 2012, he went to Columbia Business School in New York to get an MBA, his LinkedIn page says.

About Dream 11

The Dream11 app allows users to build fantasy teams. The catch is that the users’ compensation may be based on how well the players they select for their teams perform in actual games. For every action the players take that is successful, they are given financial rewards. Additionally, Dream11 gives its users the option to play games in the National Basketball Association, cricket, football, kabaddi, and other genres.

One of the most popular sports gaming platforms in India, Dream11, was able to attract 100 million users in 2020 and 140 million in 2021. In 2016, there were just 2 million total users who had enrolled in the app, the report said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.