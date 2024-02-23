Home

Haryana Budget 2023: Monthly Allowance For Freedom Fighters To Increase From Rs 25,000 To Rs 40,000

Haryana Budget 2024: While presenting the state budget, CM Khattar said his government took many steps for the welfare of farmers and added that the government was giving a minimum support price on 14 crops.

Haryana Budget 2024: CM Khattar said the agricultural production has increased at the rate of 8.1 per cent in the year 2023-24, which is one of the highest in the country.

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Khattar on Friday presented a Rs 1.89 lakh core state budget for FY-25 and said the monthly allowance for freedom fighters will be increased from current Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000. He presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of Rs 1.89 lakh crore, more than 11 per cent from the previous fiscal.

CM Khattar, who holds the finance portfolio said the budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24. Notably, it is the fifth budget of the BJP-JJP government.

During the budget presentation, CM Khattar said his government took many steps for the welfare of farmers and added that the government was giving a minimum support price on 14 crops.

CM Khattar stressed on the role played by farmers in the Indian Economy and said they are the backbone of Indian economy and the Haryana government understands the contribution of our farmers and is determined to contribute the best and stand with them in every possible way.

He also added that agricultural production has increased at the rate of 8.1 per cent in the year 2023-24, which is one of the highest in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.