Haryana Budget 2024: CM Khattar Proposes Rs 1.89 Lakh Cr State Budget For FY25; Key Announcements

The CM also announced the waiver of interest and penalties on those farmers who will deposit their loans by May 2024.

Haryana Budget 2024: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar,who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the annual budget for financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Friday. He proposed a budget of Rs 1.89 lakh crore for the financial year 2025. One of the significant announcements made by the CM was the waiver of interest and penalties on loans for farmers who will deposit their dues by May 2024. This decision is likely to provide relief to many farmers who have been struggling with loan repayments.

The budget presentation also comes in the backdrop of days-long farmer protests at various locations along the Punjab-Haryana border. One of the key demands of the protesting farmers has been the waiver of farm loans. The CM’s announcement regarding the waiver of interest and penalties can be seen as a response to these demands, aiming to address the concerns of the farming community and alleviate their financial distress.

“Agricultural production has increased at the rate of 8.1 per cent in the year 2023-24, which is one of the highest in the country. Farmers are the backbone of our Indian economy. The Haryana government has taken crucial steps for the benefit of our farmers- The government has deposited a payment of Rs 29,876 crore directly into the accounts of farmers in Kharif and Rabi Season 2023. Additionally, an amount of Rs 178 crore of ‘Bhavantar Sahayata’ has been deposited directly into the accounts of farmers… On the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal, every season about 10 lakh farmers provide the details of their crops. which gives useful information to the government for making strategies for market intervention…” the CM said.

Haryana Budget 2024: Major announcements

Haryana chief minister proposes Rs 1.89 lakh crore state budget for FY25 Haryana govt took several steps for farmers’ welfare. 14 crops are being bought at MSP, says CM Khattar while presenting FY25 budget CM Khattar announces waiver of interests on loans deposited before May 2024 for farmers. CM Khattar proposes setting up of six botanical gardens in Haryana Stubble burning incidents dropped by 67 per cent in Haryana in the last two years, says Chief Minister Khattar.

