Haryana Government Announces Hike In Sugarcane Procurement Price; Check New Rates Here

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the decision was taken in the interest of farmers and to ensure that they get a fair price for their produce.

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Tuesday announced a hike of Rs 14 per quintal in the sugarcane procurement price for the 2023-24 crushing season. This takes the total price to Rs 386 per quintal. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement while addressing a gathering of sugarcane farmers in Karnal. He said that the decision was taken in the interest of farmers and to ensure that they get a fair price for their produce.

Haryana government announces hike in sugarcane procurement price. The rate of sugarcane has been increased by Rs 14 per quintal, taking the crop’s rate to Rs 386. The rate of sugarcane for next year will be Rs 400 per quintal: Chief Minister ML Khattar. pic.twitter.com/KrZSfWzhPD — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

