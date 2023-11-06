Top Recommended Stories

Haryana Government Announces Hike In Sugarcane Procurement Price; Check New Rates Here

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the decision was taken in the interest of farmers and to ensure that they get a fair price for their produce.

Published: November 6, 2023 8:09 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Haryana Government Announces Hike In Sugarcane Procurement Price; Check New Rates Here

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Tuesday announced a hike of Rs 14 per quintal in the sugarcane procurement price for the 2023-24 crushing season. This takes the total price to Rs 386 per quintal. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement while addressing a gathering of sugarcane farmers in Karnal. He said that the decision was taken in the interest of farmers and to ensure that they get a fair price for their produce.

