Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Monday approved the State Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022 offering several financial incentives to EV manufacturers. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The EV policy offers various financial incentives to EV manufacturers by giving incentives on fixed capital investment (FCI), net SGST, stamp duty, employment generation, etc, an official statement said. There is 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty along with exemption in electricity duty for a period of 20 years.

The SGST reimbursement shall be 50 per cent of the applicable net SGST for a period of 10 years. Companies manufacturing electric vehicles, components of electric vehicle, EV battery, charging infrastructure etc. shall be incentivized with capital subsidy.

How much subsidy will different industries get?

Mega industry shall get capital subsidy at 20 per cent of FCI or Rs 20 crore whichever is lower; large industry will get subsidy of 10 per cent of FCI up to INR 10 crores, for medium industry 20 per cent of FCI upto Rs 50 lakh, for small industry 20 per cent of FCI up to Rs 40 lakh and for micro industry 25 per cent of FCI up to Rs 15 lakh. Under this policy, units setting up batteries disposal units will get 15 per cent of FCI up to Rs 1 crore.

Haryana’s EV Policy: Full list of SOPs and benefits