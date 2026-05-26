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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it declares final dividend, check full details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it declares final dividend, check full details here

Headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, the company operates over 150 retail stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company operates its stores under brand names such as 'Bhatia Mobiles' and 'Only Mobiles.'

Image for representational purposes (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Amid Tuesday’s stock market decline, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd., a small-cap company with a market cap of ₹337.56 crore, is on investors’ radar today. The company announced a dividend for investors alongside its Q4 results on Monday. The company stated in its filing that it will pay its investors a final dividend of ₹0.01 per share. However, the company has not yet announced a record date for this.

The company’s profit for the March 2026 quarter was ₹45.4 million, compared to ₹29.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. Operating income increased to ₹591.42 million, up from ₹442.71 million a year ago.

ALSO READ: Stock Market News: This company in focus after launch of AI platform, check share price and other details here

In the fourth quarter alone, the company’s revenue was ₹170.09 crore, compared to ₹103.77 crore in the same quarter last year. For the full year, total revenue rose to ₹595.24 crore.

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The company’s net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, increased by 21.3% year-on-year to ₹16.76 crore, from ₹13.81 crore in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, total expenses for the year increased to ₹572.57 crore. The company’s profit before tax was ₹22.67 crore, while tax expenses were recorded at ₹5.90 crore. Furthermore, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹1.31, compared to ₹1.10 last year.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 23.97, down 0.70% or Rs 0.17 on the BSE.

It is one of India’s largest multi-brand retail companies, selling smartphones, consumer electronics, and home appliances. Headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, the company operates over 150 retail stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company operates its stores under brand names such as ‘Bhatia Mobiles’ and ‘Only Mobiles.’

Meanwhile, market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat after falling in early trade on Tuesday amid mixed trend in Asian equities and a rise in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.82 points to 76,224.14 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.6 points to 24,004.10.

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