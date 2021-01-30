EPF Passbook Download: Employees who have EPF account, here is an important update for you. EPF passbook is an online facility which has been provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO for the subscribers. It is just like a bank passbook, as it helps a person in knowing various transactions of its EPF account. Also Read - EPFO Begins to Credit 8.5% Interest For 2019-20, to Reflect in EPF Accounts From January 1

Through the EPF Passbook, the EPFO member can easily check its EPF interest rate credit by going through the EPF passbook balance and even download or print it. This online EPF passbook can also be accessed through the EPFO app.

However, if you want to download the EPFO passbooks, you need to activate its UAN (Universal Account Number), which is allotted by EPFO. Hence, it is also called the UAN passbook.

How to download EPF Passbook

EPFO members can do the EPF passbook download by simply logging in at the EPF portal — epfindia.gov.in and follow these steps.

1) First they need to log in at the official EPF portal — epfindia.gov.in;

2) Then they have to click on ‘e-Passbook’ option on the EPF home page;

3) After that they should enter their UAN, password, and captcha;

4) Then the EPFO member Ids will be displayed in case the EPF member has multiple Ids. The EPFO subscriber needs to click on the member ID related to which he or she wants to download the EPF passbook;

5) After this, when you click on the Member ID, the account details related to that number will be displayed along with basic details and share of contribution from employee and employer. You can also download the statement or take its print.

Things to know before going for EPF Passbook Download

1) Only members who have activated the UAN can download EPF passbook from EPF portal.

2) The PF passbook check will be available only after 6 hours of registering or activation of your account.

3) Any change that are made through the portal are only reflected after 6 hours.

4) You must make sure that entries in your EPF member passbook are consistent with the entries made by EPFO field officers.

5) The facility of EPF passbook login is not available for settled members, inoperative members, and exempted establishments.