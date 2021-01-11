New Delhi: Have you filed your income tax return (ITR) on January 10 as it was the last day to file ITR? When your tax amount paid is over and above the actual amount of tax payable, then an income tax refund comes into play. And then, you are eligible for a refund of the tax amount you have paid. However, the taxpayers can check the Income Tax Refund Status, which helps them to check the state of the returns which has been processed by the Income Tax Authorities. Also Read - Last Day For Filing Income Tax Return Today: Avoid These Mistakes While ITR filing

How to check Income tax refund status? Also Read - Income Tax Return: Not Earning Taxable Salary? You Still Have to File ITR in These Cases | Details Here

1) To access the refund pages, you need to enter PAN, relevant assessment year and captcha image and click on ‘submit’. Also Read - Filing Income Tax Return This Month? Here Are Important Deadlines You Must Not Miss

2) You will see the Refund Status displayed on the next screen.

3) You can also access the Refund payment details reflected in Form 26AS in the ‘Tax credit statement’.

What to do if refund is not processed at CPC

Many times, it happens that the ITR is not completely processed by CPC for some reason and no refund is issued to you. In this case, please note that taxpayer’s records, for every assessment year, are transferred to jurisdictional assessing officer by CPC after a particular time period. An intimation will be sent to the taxpayer informing the same. Once files are transferred to assessing officer, an individual can follow up for refund by submitting a letter in this regard to the jurisdictional assessing officer and follow up personally at regular intervals.