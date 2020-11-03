New Delhi: In today’s time, Aadhaar Card is one of the important documents for every official work. From opening a bank account to filing Income tax return, Aadhaar Card is a must for all. Also Read - What is Aadhaar PVC Card? How to Raise Request For it Without Non-registered Mobile Number | All You Need to Know

If it is lost or misplaced then you may land in trouble. Hence, it is essential to keep it safe and secure. The 12-digit unique number which is being provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies. Also Read - In a First, PM Modi to Hand Over Aadhaar-like Property Cards to Over 132,000 Land Owners Via Drones

As the security of Aadhaar has come under scrutiny in the recent past, UIDAI has taken efforts to to provide the facility to lock/unlock Aadhaar biometric data online. This is meant to help users protect their biometric details from being misused by strangers. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Sets Fixed Charges of Rs 100 to Update Biometric Details, No Documents Required

As per updates, there are two ways to lock and unlock Aadhaar biometric data online – through UIDAI’s portal and through mAadhaar app. mAadhaar is the official app of UIDAI. However, both the methods are safe enough and you can access them 24×7 to protect your Aadhar biometrics.

How to lock Aadhaar biometric data:

You need to visit UIDAI’s official website, https://uidai.gov.in/ Then select My Aadhaar. Then you have to click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics from the Aadhar Services Click on the message ‘I Understand that after biometric lock enables, I will not perform biometric authentication until I unlock Biometrics’ and then click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics. Enter your 12-digit Aadhar card number and a captcha code. Submit it after entering OTP Click on ‘Enable locking feature’ After Biometric is locked successfully, you will not be able to access it for any authentication purposes.

How to unlock Aadhaar biometric data: