Have you missed filing your Income Tax Return July 31 deadline? Here are your options now

The deadline for filing income tax returns using ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms was July 31. If, for any reason, you missed this deadline, you can still file your return by December 31 of this year. However, you will have to pay a penalty and also pay interest on the outstanding tax amount.

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सही ITR फॉर्म चुनना बहुत जरूरी

New Delhi: The month of August has begun, and several financial rules have changed starting today. From today, a penalty applies to filing returns using ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms. Meanwhile, the deadline for filing returns using ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms is August 31. Let us look at the details.

Belated returns can be filed until December 31

The deadline for filing income tax returns using ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms was July 31. If, for any reason, you missed this deadline, you can still file your return by December 31 of this year. However, you will have to pay a penalty and also pay interest on the outstanding tax amount. Refunds for such taxpayers may take slightly longer to process.

Penalty applicable for filing belated returns

Taxpayers with an annual income exceeding Rs 5 lakh must pay a penalty of Rs 5,000 for filing a belated return. Those with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh are required to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. Additionally, taxpayers must pay interest on the outstanding tax liability under Section 234A of the Income Tax Act.

Taxpayers who can file returns without penalty until August 31

Taxpayers required to use ITR-3 or ITR-4 forms—and who do not require a tax audit—have until August 31 to file their returns. This category includes self-employed professionals, freelancers, and small business owners. It also covers taxpayers who have opted for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD and 44ADA.

RBI’s Monetary Policy meeting scheduled for this month

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet this month. The meeting will begin on August 3, with the outcome to be announced on August 5. If the RBI announces an interest rate hike during this meeting, home, car, and personal loans will become more expensive. Consequently, the EMIs for existing borrowers will also increase. However, a hike in the repo rate is considered unlikely during the August meeting. An increase in the repo rate typically leads banks to raise interest rates on loans.