Home

Business

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company rise over 3 percent after it converts OCDs of Square Port Shipyard into equity shares | Details Here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company rise over 3 percent after it converts OCDs of Square Port Shipyard into equity shares | Details Here

In the September quarter, the company's sales fell 33.30% to ₹102.11 crore, compared to ₹153.08 crore in the same quarter last year.

साइबर ठगों ने अपनाए हाईटेक तरीके

The stock of real estate company Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL) is trading higher by more than 2 per cent today amid Wednesday’s rally in the stock market. This surge in shares is driven by significant information the company released after the stock market closed on Tuesday.

In fact, the company had informed in its latest exchange filing that it has converted its existing investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary Square Port Shipyard Private Limited (SPSPL) from Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) into equity shares.

This conversion has been done as per the terms of the debentures, under which 2 crore 50 lakh equity shares (at a price of ₹10 per share) have been allotted to the company.

Even after this conversion, Square Port Shipyard Private Limited will continue to be a 100% subsidiary of the Company and there will be no change in its ownership, control or management.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Square Port Shipyard Private Limited was incorporated on November 29, 2022, and is engaged in the construction, repair, and related activities of ships and various types of vessels. In the financial year 2024-25, the company had a turnover of ₹68.95 crore and a net profit of ₹17.98 crore. This investment is part of the company’s long-term strategy and is expected to be completed by February 2026.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 30.86, up 1.58% or Rs 0.48 on the BSE at 10:47 am.

In the September quarter, the company’s sales fell 33.30% to ₹102.11 crore, compared to ₹153.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net loss of ₹9.93 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹11.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s operating profit margin (OPM) fell to -3.86% from 11.86% in Q2. PBDT fell from a profit of ₹16.37 crore to a loss of ₹9.65 crore, while PBT also fell from a profit of ₹14.77 crore to a loss of ₹11.05 crore.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday, extending their previous day’s rally, on optimism over India-EU FTA.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 646.49 points to 82,503.97 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 196.7 points to 25,372.10.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.