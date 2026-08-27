Stock Market News: Share of THIS company in focus after it bags contract worth Rs 193.85 crore from NHAI, details inside

The Fee Plaza Design Chain is located at Km 12,300 and is part of the four-lane NH-31 project from Km 0,000 to Km 27,500. The project is being developed under NHDP Phase IV on EPC mode.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/hazoor-multi-projects-national-highways-nhai-tamil-nadu-paranur-fee-plaza-madangundi-share-market-news-stock-nse-bse-stock-in-focus-8511252/ Copy

New Delhi: Amid sluggish trading on Thursday, shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. are on investors’ radar today. The company announced in an exchange filing last Wednesday that it had received a major contract worth ₹193.85 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Under this agreement, the company will collect user fees (tolls) at the Paranur Fee Plaza on the Tambaram-Tindivanam section of NH-45 in Tamil Nadu. This toll plaza is located at kilometer 52,820, and the company has been appointed as the user fee agency for the section from kilometer 28,000 to 74,500.

In addition, the company has been tasked with the care and maintenance of toilet blocks associated with toll plazas and ensuring the availability of essential consumable items. The total value of this entire order is ₹193,851,14,635.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 20.56, up 1.03% or Rs 0.21 on the BSE today and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 20.50, up 0.69% or Rs 0.14. The company previously announced in a filing that it had received a major contract worth ₹28.47 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The company stated that it received a Letter of Award (LOA) from NHAI on August 14, 2026.

This contract is for the Madangundi Fee Plaza on NH-31 in Jharkhand. Under this contract, the company will collect user fees, or toll charges, at the Madangundi Fee Plaza.

The Fee Plaza Design Chain is located at Km 12,300 and is part of the four-lane NH-31 project from Km 0,000 to Km 27,500. The project is being developed under NHDP Phase IV on EPC mode.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.