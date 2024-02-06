Home

Business

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Hits Upper Circuit | Check Key Details Here

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Hits Upper Circuit | Check Key Details Here

The price at which these shares were sold to foreign investors through preferential issue was fixed at Rs 178 per share.

Stock Market

Hazoor Multiproject – The stock market was showing a good bullish trend on Tuesday afternoon, and at 12 noon the BSE Sensex was trading 390 points higher at 72121 points, while the Nifty was trading 127 points higher at 21899 points. In the midst of the bullishness in the stock market, the shares of realty company Hazoor Multi Projects were locked in a 5% upper circuit and were trading at Rs 379.70, up Rs 18.

Trending Now

Hazoor Multi Projects shares have given investors a bumper return of 33502% so far from the level of Rs 1.13 on February 8, 2019. The 52-week high of Hazoor Multi Projects shares is Rs 393 while the 52-week low is Rs 78.

You may like to read

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, which has a market cap of about Rs 709 crore, has given investors a return of 16% in the last 5 days, while it has given a return of 201% in the last 6 months and its shares, which were present at Rs 126 on August 7, have touched the level of Rs 380. Hazoor Multi Projects shares have given investors a bumper return of 267% from the lower level of Rs 103 in the last 1 year.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited is a leading infrastructure company operating in South India including Maharashtra. Recently, foreign investors have bought 38 lakh shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited.

The price at which these shares were sold to foreign investors through preferential issue was fixed at Rs 178 per share. On Wednesday, December 6, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited was held in which a preferential issue of Rs 97.90 crore was approved.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.