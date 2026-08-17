Share Market News: Civil construction stock gains after company wins contract worth Rs 28.47 crore from…, details here

The company had recently informed that Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has received a contract worth Rs 24.33 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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New Delhi: Shares of small-cap company Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. surged more than 4% today. This rise in the stock comes after the company released significant information. The company said in a filing last Saturday that it has received a major contract worth ₹28.47 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The company stated that it received a Letter of Award (LOA) from NHAI on August 14, 2026.

This contract is for the Madangundi Fee Plaza on NH-31 in Jharkhand. Under this contract, the company will collect user fees, or toll charges, at the Madangundi Fee Plaza.

The Fee Plaza Design Chain is located at Km 12,300 and is part of the four-lane NH-31 project from Km 0,000 to Km 27,500. The project is being developed under NHDP Phase IV on EPC mode.

The contract includes the care and maintenance of the toilet blocks surrounding the Fee Plaza, as well as the supply of necessary consumable items. The company received this work through a competitive bidding process, or E-Tender. The contract was awarded to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The total value of this order is ₹28,47,00,000, or approximately ₹28.47 crore.

The company’s stock was trading at ₹21.02, up 4.75%, or ₹0.99, on the NSE as of 9:43 am today, and on the BSE, the stock was trading at ₹21.50, up 3.12%, or ₹0.65. The company currently has a market cap of ₹623 crore.

The company had recently informed that Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has received a contract worth Rs 24.33 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company was issued a Letter of Award (LOA) by NHAI on August 10, 2026. This contract was awarded for collecting user fees, i.e., toll, at the Ramnagar Fee Plaza (Km 1280.370), located between Km 1251.814 and Km 1305.087 on the Baran-Shivpuri section of New NH-27 in Madhya Pradesh.

The contract, awarded through a competitive e-tendering process, will involve the company collecting toll fees, as well as the upkeep and maintenance of nearby toilet blocks and the supply of necessary consumables.

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