Share Market News: Stock of THIS company jumps 3 percent after receiving this CRISIL rating, check details here

The project will include 288 NOPR flats, each approximately 900 square feet, and 72 OPR flats, each approximately 1,100 square feet.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd., a small-cap construction company, are trading higher by nearly 3 percent today. As of last seen, the stock is trading at Rs 33.31, up 2.94 percent, or Rs 0.95, on the BSE. The company currently has a market cap of Rs 775.79 crore.

This rally is driven by a significant development the company provided in its latest exchange filing. The company stated in its filing that CRISIL Ratings Limited has assigned ratings to the bank loan facilities of Hazoor Infra Projects Limited, a key subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited.

The rating is for the company’s Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project. CRISIL has assigned a BBB+/Stable rating to its long-term facilities of ₹476 crore and an A2 rating to its short-term facilities of ₹476 crore. The company recently received a major order from Tata Steel.

Here are some of the key details:

The company, in its latest exchange filing, stated that it has received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited.

The project involves the design, engineering, construction, and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda).

It will have G+9 storey apartment blocks, which will include all the facilities like civil, architectural, electrical, plumbing, sanitary

It will also include firefighting, waterproofing, water tanks, area development, and automated lifts.

The project will include 288 NOPR flats, each approximately 900 square feet, and 72 OPR flats, each approximately 1,100 square feet. The entire project will be completed according to the standards and scope set by Tata Steel. The total project cost is approximately ₹182.95 crore (excluding GST) and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

