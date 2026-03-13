Home

Share Market News: THIS company wins new order from NHAI, check share price and other details here

The company has also been assigned the responsibility of caring for and maintaining the toilet blocks near the toll plaza, including providing necessary consumables.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd., a small-cap company with a market cap of ₹680.53 crore, started the trading session in the green today amid a market downturn. This rally is driven by a large order received by the company. Late on Thursday, the company announced in its latest exchange filing that it has received a new contract from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to collect user fees (tolls) at the Chowlaggere toll plaza on the Hassan to Maranahalli section of NH-48 in Karnataka.

This work was awarded through an e-tendering process. The company has also been assigned the responsibility of caring for and maintaining the toilet blocks near the toll plaza, including providing necessary consumables. The total value of this contract is approximately ₹27.15 crore

However, the stock witnessed profit booking at higher levels and dipped to touch the low of Rs 26.24. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 26.84 with a fall of 6.81 per cent. Recently, a big order was also received from Tata Steel.

The company recently received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited. The project involves the design, engineering, construction and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda).

It will have G+9 storey apartment blocks, which will include all the facilities like civil, architectural, electrical, plumbing, sanitary, firefighting, waterproofing, water tanks, area development and automated lifts.

The project will include 288 NOPR flats, each approximately 900 square feet, and 72 OPR flats, each approximately 1,100 square feet. The entire project will be completed in accordance with the standards and scope set by Tata Steel. The total project cost is approximately ₹182.95 crore (excluding GST) and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

