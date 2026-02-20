Home

Share Market News: THIS company wins order from Tata Steel, project involves THESE works | Check share price and other details

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) had previously acquired a 51% stake in Vyom Hydrocarbon Private Limited (VHPL) and appointed its directors to its board, the company said in an exchange filing last Wednesday.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd., a small-cap construction company, has announced a major order in its latest exchange filing. According to the latest exchange filing, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited. The project involves the design, engineering, construction and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda).

It will have G+9 storey apartment blocks, which will include all the facilities like civil, architectural, electrical, plumbing, sanitary, firefighting, waterproofing, water tanks, area development and automated lifts.

The project will include 288 NOPR flats, each approximately 900 square feet, and 72 OPR flats, each approximately 1,100 square feet. The entire project will be completed according to the standards and scope set by Tata Steel. The total project cost is approximately ₹182.95 crore (excluding GST) and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Here are some of the key details:

The company’s stock was trading down 1.54%, or ₹0.53, at ₹33.89 on the BSE as of 3:18 pm today.

The company currently has a market cap of ₹789.06 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has gained more than 11,070% over the past five years.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) had previously acquired a 51% stake in Vyom Hydrocarbon Private Limited (VHPL) and appointed its directors to its board, the company said in an exchange filing last Wednesday. VHPL further acquired a 100% stake in Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, making Quippo a step-down subsidiary of the company.

But CCDs (convertible debentures) worth around Rs 22.30 crore issued by VHPL in July 2025 were later converted into equity, reducing HMPL’s stake to below majority.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.