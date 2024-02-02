Hazoor Multi Projects Shares in Action as Company Set to Allot Equity Shares on Preferential Basis

Home

The shares of Hazur Multi Projects Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 522 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 393 and a 52-week low of Rs 78.

Share Market News: During Friday’s bumper rally in the stock market, shares of Hazur Multi Projects jumped two percent and were functioning at the level of Rs 344.45, up by about Rs 7. The shares of Hazur Multi Projects Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 522 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 393 and a 52-week low of Rs 78.

Hazur Multi Projects shares have given a return of 189 per cent in 6 months to the stock market investors and its shares have reached the level of Rs 345 from the level of Rs 119 on August 2, 2023. Meanwhile, the company has stated that its board of directors has approved the allotment of 35 lakh equity shares on a preferential basis.

“…approved the allotment of 35,00,000 (Thirty-Five Lakhs Only) equity shares, on preferential basis having face value of Rs.10/- each, at an issue price of Rs.178 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 168 per equity share) for cash consideration, after receipt of amount aggregating to Rs.62,30,00,000 at the rate of Rs. 178 per equity share,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 846.64 points to 72,491.94 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 256.55 points to 21,954.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Infosys, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Axis Bank emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted in the red.

The US markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

“The bull market at Dalal Street is thriving, fuelled by positive developments such as Wall Street’s surge, a 3 per cent drop in WTI oil prices, and the promising interim Union Budget,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex declined 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 71,645.30 on the Budget day on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,697.45. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to USD 79.26 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,879.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

