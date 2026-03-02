Home

Stock Market News: Shares of This company in focus after it announces revised timeline for conversion of OCDs

New Delhi: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, a small-cap company, shared some important information with investors in an exchange filing on Saturday, February 28. However, due to heavy selling in the market today, the company’s shares were trading down 4.23 percent or Rs 1.36 at Rs 30.80 on the BSE as of last seen.

In its latest filing, the company stated that it intended to convert its optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Square Port Shipyard Private Limited, into equity shares, as disclosed to the stock exchanges on January 27, 2026. The timeline for this acquisition/conversion has been revised to March 2026. There are no other changes to the previously disclosed information.

Recently, the company had informed in another filing that CRISIL Ratings Limited has rated the bank loan facilities of Hazoor Infra Projects Limited, the principal subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited.

The rating is for the company’s Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project. CRISIL has assigned a BBB+/Stable rating to its long-term facilities of ₹476 crore and an A2 rating to its short-term facilities of ₹476 crore.

Here are some of the key details:

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited.

The project involves the design, engineering, construction and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda).

It will have G+9 storey apartment blocks, which will include all the facilities like civil, architectural, electrical, plumbing, sanitary, fire fighting, waterproofing, water tanks, area development and automated lifts.

The project will include 288 NOPR flats, each approximately 900 square feet, and 72 OPR flats, each approximately 1,100 square feet.

The entire project will be completed according to the standards and scope set by Tata Steel. The total project cost is approximately ₹182.95 crore (excluding GST)

