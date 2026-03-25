Home

Business

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it extends tenure of optionally convertible debentures, check details

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it extends tenure of optionally convertible debentures, check details

Now the company, as an investor, has approved extension of the tenure of these OCDs of 0.01% (totalling Rs 25 crore) by one more year, i.e. from April 9, 2026 to April 9, 2027.

Image for representational purposes

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, a small-cap company that develops residential and commercial projects, are on investors’ radar today. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Tuesday, the company said it had previously informed the stock exchanges on January 27, 2026, and February 28, 2026, about the conversion of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Square Port Shipyard Private Limited, into equity shares.

Now the company, as an investor, has approved extension of the tenure of these OCDs of 0.01% (totalling Rs 25 crore) by one more year, i.e. from April 9, 2026 to April 9, 2027.

Further, the company has also approved the modification of the existing security under which a property situated at Navase in Dapoli Taluka, Ratnagiri District, Maharashtra will be mortgaged.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 25.60, up 1.99% or Rs 0.50 at the time of writing the report.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company has recently received several orders. On March 12th, the company stated in a filing that it had received a new contract from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The company has been assigned to collect user fees (tolls) at the Chowlaggere toll plaza on the Hassan to Maranahalli section of NH-48 in Karnataka.

This work was awarded through an e-tender process. The company has also been assigned the responsibility of caring for and maintaining the toilet blocks near the toll plaza, including providing necessary consumables. The total value of this contract is approximately ₹27.15 crore.

Earlier, the company had announced that it had received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited. This project involves the design, engineering, construction and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.