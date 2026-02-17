Home

Business

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after order win from NHAI, Check details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after order win from NHAI, Check details here

Last seen, the company's stock was trading down 0.23 percent, or 0.08 rupees, at 35.19 rupees on the BSE. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given investors a return of 11570 percent.

Stock market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 points, Infosys, TCS drop 5% as AI panic hits

Amid sluggish trading in the stock market on Tuesday, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd , a small-cap company involved in building residential and commercial projects, informed its shareholders about a large order. The company in its latest exchange filing today said that it has received Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Under this plan, the company will collect toll fees from vehicles on the four-lane stretch between Challakere and Hiriyur (km 359.120 to 411.560; design km 358.500 to 414.205) at the Balenahalli toll plaza (design km 397.400) on NH-150A in Karnataka. The company will also be responsible for the maintenance and provision of necessary supplies for the toilets located near the toll plaza.

The company stated that the contract was awarded by NHAI through an e-tender based on a competitive bidding process. The total cost of the work is ₹44,23,80,000 (approximately Rs. 44.24 crore).

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading down 0.23%, or 0.08 rupees, at 35.19 rupees on the BSE. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given investors a return of 11570%.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In its Q3 results, the company reported net sales of ₹75.97 crore and a net profit of ₹2.72 crore. In the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 (9MFY26), the company’s net sales were ₹259.20 crore, a 55% increase year-on-year. Net profit during this period was ₹12.43 crore, a 57% increase.

In its annual results (FY25), the company reported net sales of ₹638 crore and a net profit of ₹40 crore. Its current market cap is over ₹800 crore.

It is an infrastructure development and construction company primarily engaged in roads, highway projects, and real estate development. The company’s focus is on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, which include the development of highways, bridges, and other public infrastructure. Hazoor Multi Projects has gradually strengthened its presence through numerous government and private sector projects.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.