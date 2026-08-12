Stock Market News: This infra stock gains after receiving order from NHAI, offers returns of over 1000 percent in 5 years | Details here

On an annual basis, the stock has declined 51 percent in the past one year, while it has gained approximately 54 percent in the past three years. In the past five years, the stock has gained 1036 percent.

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New Delhi: Shares of small-cap company Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. rose nearly 2 percent today. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 21.79, up 1.97 percent or Rs 0.42, on the BSE at the time of writing the report. The stock’s rally today follows a significant development from the company. In its latest exchange filing, the company said Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has received a contract worth ₹24.33 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company was issued a Letter of Award (LOA) by NHAI on August 10, 2026. This contract was awarded for collecting user fees, i.e., toll, at the Ramnagar Fee Plaza (Km 1280.370), located between Km 1251.814 and Km 1305.087 on the Baran-Shivpuri section of New NH-27 in Madhya Pradesh.

The contract, awarded through a competitive e-tendering process, will involve the company collecting toll fees, as well as the upkeep and maintenance of nearby toilet blocks and the supply of necessary consumables. This order has been placed by a domestic entity, NHAI, and its total value is Rs 24,33,33,090 (approximately Rs 24.33 crore). The nature of the order is User Fee Collection and it is a purely domestic contract.

The company has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 13, 2026. The meeting will consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and the limited review report to be issued alongside these results.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has fallen by 5 percent in the last one week, while the stock has fallen by 9 percent in the last one month, 18 percent in the last three months and 40 percent in the last six months.

On an annual basis, the stock has declined 51 percent in the past one year, while it has gained approximately 54 percent in the past three years. In the past five years, the stock has gained 1036 percent.

Stock markets decline in early trade amid rising crude oil prices

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as higher crude oil prices weighed on investors’ sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 35.99 points to 78,097.31 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 31.15 points to 24,444.55.

Further in the trade, the BSE benchmark dropped 211.37 points to 77,953.66, and the Nifty traded 65.10 points down at 24,411.15. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.24 per cent higher at USD 90.01 per barrel.

“The market is defying a breakout on the upside and is moving sideways. The principal factor restraining a rally is the strengthening Brent crude which has again moved above USD 89 level. “The off and on in the US-Iran skirmishes continues with the latest attack by US military on a Panama-flagged container ship,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

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