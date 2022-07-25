New Delhi: After Infosys, tech giant HCL, in its annual report, revealed that it has given a compensation of Rs 123.13 crore ($16.52 million) to its chief executive officer C. Vijayakumar in the year 2021. With this remuneration, Vijayakumar has become the highest-paid Indian CEO among the country’s software companies.Also Read - How Much Money Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Will Make After 88% Hike. A Look At His Salary Breakup Here

“Mr. C. Vijayakumar did not receive any remuneration from the Company, however, he received remuneration [Including Long-term Incentive (“LTI”)] of USD 16.52 million (equivalent Rs 123.13 crores) from HCL America Inc., a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company,” the company said in the annual report released Friday.

It added, “There has been no change in his remuneration during the FY 2021-22 except for receipt of USD 12.5 million as LTI (Long-Term incentive) that is paid at fixed intervals (at the end of two years) based on the achievement of milestones/parameters fixed by the Board,” noted the annual report. “Accordingly, the payment of the above LTI is for two years that ended on March 31, 2021 viz. USD 6.25 million for FY 2019-20 and USD 6.25 million for the FY 2020-21.”

C Vijayakumar’s Salary Breakup

Of the total l $4.13 million (about Rs 30 crore), Vijayakumar’s annual base salary was $2 million. He was paid another $2 million as a performance incentive or variable pay. In Financial Year 2021, his compensation was hiked 74%, Noida-based HCL Tech said in the annual report.

Vijayakumar Surpasses Wipro’s Thierry Delaporte, Infosys’ Salil Parekh

Though HCL’s top boss did not get any salary hike for FY22, the Long-term incentives or LTI propelled him ahead of Wipro’s CEO Thierry Delaporte and Infosys’ Salil Parekh.

Earlier in May, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was in limelight—courtesy an 88% salary hike, the IT giant had announced for the IIT Bombay and Cornell University alumnus. Following the hike, Parekh’s annual compensation jumped to Rs 79.75 crore, probably making him one of the best paid senior tech executives in India.

Reports had claimed that the whopping salary package put Parekh above many Silicon Valley CEOs, including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who has an annual package of $1 million (excluding perks and stock grants).