Many IT firms are now looking to go back to the work-from-office norm as the pandemic threat is receding. However, the employees now seem to not like it much. Most of the employees of leading IT services companies in the country are looking out for more flexible job opportunities even as companies have started asking workers to return to the office, a new survey shows.

According to a survey by CIEL HR Services, about 88% of employees in top IT companies are ready to quit their current jobs. Out of them, around 46% are looking for work-from-home (WFH) opportunities. Working mothers and caregivers are mainly looking for this option because of their household needs. At the same time, another 46% are willing to leave for better-paying jobs.

"Return to offices curtails their independence and affects their lifestyle," Aditya Misra, chief executive of CIEL, told ET.

However, many experts feel that the threat of quitting the job for being called back to work in the office may not work in the current scenario as the job market has slowed down recently. Officials at staffing firms Adecco and Xpheno said they expect employees to mostly toe the line as companies call them back to offices.

IT companies are facing multiple challenges in a remote working setup, experts said. Moonlighting is a major concern for IT firms. Most IT firms like HCL, TCS etc. are encouraging employees to come to the office at least 3 days in a week.

Returning to the office is especially difficult for scores of IT employees who had relocated to their hometowns or elsewhere away from the office location during the pandemic, experts said.