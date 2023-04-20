Home

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11% To Rs 3983 Crore, Revenue Jumps 20%

The IT major in Q4 FY23 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,983 crore compared to a profit of Rs 3,953 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 10.85 per cent.

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11% To Rs 3983 Crore, Revenue Jumps 20% (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Information Technology giant HCL Technologies on Thursday announced its fourth quarter results for the financial year ended March 2023.

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of the company for the financial year 2023-24.

The company’s earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was seen at Rs 6,400 crore with a margin of 23.8 per cent in the quarter. Adjusted PAT was factored around Rs 4,100 crore with an upside of 19 per cent YoY and 17.4 per cent QoQ.

During the fourth quarter under review, HCL Tech’s revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 26,606 crore, compared with Rs 22,597 crore in the same period last year.

Also, the net profit fell 3 per cent on a sequential basis, from Rs 4,096 crore reported in the preceding December quarter.

Coming to the constant currency revenue growth, for the fourth quarter, it declined 1.2 per cent sequentially but was up 10 per cent YoY. In USD terms, the revenue grew 8 per cent year-on-year to $3,235 million.

For HCL Tech, the revenue from services increased 11 per cent YoY in CC terms. Meanwhile, revenue from the software business saw a growth of 8.2 per cent, and digital revenue has risen by 17 per cent.

During Q4 FY23, HCL Technologies, has won 13 large deals — 10 in services and 3 in software. The total contract value (TCS) stood at $2.07 billion, down 8 per cent YoY.

For the full year ending March 2023, the company’s revenue has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, up 18 per cent.

“We have delivered a stellar performance in FY23, crossing Rs 1 lakh crore of revenue powered by industry-leading services growth of 16%. Our pipeline is near an all-time high, which reflects our differentiated business mix and strong client demand for our offerings,” said C Vijaykumar CEO and MD, HCL Tech.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.