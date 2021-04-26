New Delhi: HCL Careers – HCL Technologies is planning to hire a staggering number of 15,000 to 20,000 freshers this financial year. The news of HCL hiring is a boost as India witnesses onslaught of second wave of Covid pandemic which threatens to halt economic recovery as well as employment generation and recruitment process. Previous year, the IT major hired 9,000 from campus placement, according to media reports. Also Read - Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor For ‘The Father’, Creates History by Becoming Oldest Actor to Receive Award

The HCL authority believes that Gig workers are all set to play pivotal role in future in this sector. In the coming years, an independent workforce will emerge. Employees, if they want, can work for 4 hours, a Business Standard report says.

The HCL's hiring will be based on two key parameters – one is growth and back-filling. Since attrition has significantly gone down, the back-fill hiring will be less this year, Times Of India reported quoting HCL HR Head.

Amidst the covid pandemic, the HCL recruitment process has transformed into virtual mode. The HCL hired around 1,000 freshers in June quarter.

HCL Technologies is a next-generation global technology company that helps enterprises re-imagine their businesses for the digital age. “Our technology products and services are built on four decades of innovation, with a world-renowned management philosophy, a strong culture of invention and risk-taking, and a relentless focus on customer relationships. HCL also takes pride in its many diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. Through its worldwide network of R&D facilities and co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities, and over 159,000+ ‘Ideapreneurs’ across 50 countries, HCL delivers holistic services across industry verticals to leading enterprises, including 250 of the Fortune 500 and 650 of the Global 2000,” HCL Technologies stated.