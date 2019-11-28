New Delhi: HDFC Bank has alerted its customers to be wary of fake messages sent in bulk by certain fraudsters. To ensure that the bank customers don’t lose their hard-earned money, the HDFC bank had issued a warning to all its customers via email.

Notably, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been informed about the fraudulent incidents where the scamsters were allegedly targeting the HDFC customers involved in stock market trading, stated a report. Having obtained the customers’ data covertly, the scamsters used to trick the customers under the pretext of guiding them in matters related to investment or trading in the stock market.

According to a report by Zee Business, the e-mail sent by HDFC read: “With reference to the caption subject, we wish you inform that it has been brought to the notice of SEBI by Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, Department of Revenue, GOI, that certain fraudsters are collecting data of customers who are already into trading either in NSE / BSE and send them bulk messages on the pretext of providing investment tips and luring them to invest with them in their bogus firms by promising huge profits.”

Here’s How HDFC Warned its Customers to Stay Safe:

Customers were asked to stay vigilant in order to remain safe and protect their hard-earned money. The bank also advised its customers to assess the credibility of the messages and calls, and take diligent investment decisions.