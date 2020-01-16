New Delhi: Credit cardholders of HDFC Bank will not be able to avail the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) function, phone banking and net/mobile banking services on January 18, as per a maintenance alert.

The services will be down between 1 am and 12 noon on January 18. The alert also stated that only the bank’s credit card services will be affected.

In December, several internet services of HDFC were down as the system was hit by a technical glitch, the bank had said.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern,” the bank had said earlier.

HDFC Bank has 4.5 crore customers and at least half of them use its digital channels.