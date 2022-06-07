HDFC Interest Rates | New Delhi: In a move that is likely to impact the customers of the bank, HDFC bank has hiked the marginal-cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 basis points. India’s largest private sector bank has announced the decision on its official website, ahead of the Monetary Policy Meeting announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The MPC meeting is being held and will conclude on June 8.Also Read - Will Mahatma Gandhi's Face Be Replaced On Bank Notes? RBI Issues Clarification

For the unversed, MCLR is the rate below which a bank is not allowed to lend loans to its customers. It is the rate floor. The interest rate hike has been announced across all the tenors. With the latest hike, the overnight MCLR stands at 7.5 per cent and the one-month MCLR stands at 7.55 per cent. The three-month MCLR stands at 7.6 per cent and the six-month MCLR at 7.7 per cent.

The hike in the rates will make the EMIs on home loans and other consumer loans go up. This can be attributed to the speculation around further rate hikes by the RBI in the upcoming Monetary Policy announcement expected this week. This has become important to tame the rising inflation, especially in the food and fuel prices.

Check Latest HDFC Bank MCLR Here

Tenor MCLR Overnight 7.5 per cent 1 months 7.55 per cent 3 months 7.6 per cent 6 months 7.7 per cent 1 years 7.85 per cent 2 years 7.95 per cent 3 years 8.05 per cent

Several banks including SBI, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have also increased their key lending rates. The repo rate currently stands at 4.4 per cent and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) stands at 4.5 per cent.