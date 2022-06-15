HDFC Bank Customers Alert: India’s biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits for its customers. The latest hike from HDFC Bank comes at a time when several other banks have in the recent past increased the interest rate in FDs following the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate revision. The bank customers must note that the fixed deposit interest rate hike has been implemented across different tenors. The bank in a statement said that the new rates will be applicable for fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore from June 15 itself.Also Read - HDFC Bank Customers Alert! EMIs To Go Up As Bank Raises Key Interest Rate Ahead of RBI MPC Meeting

The new HDFC Bank FD interest rate hike ranges from 15 to 25 basis points, depending upon the tenor, with senior citizens continuing to returns of 0.50 per cent extra. Also Read - HDFC, SBI, Kotak, Union Bank: Check Which Bank Offers Cheapest Interest Rate on Home Loan

“Only Senior Citizens / Retired Personnel (60 years and above) who are Resident Indians are eligible. The special rates are applicable only for Resident deposits,” the HDFC Bank said on its website. The Also Read - HDFC Bank Raises Interest Rates on Recurring Deposits | Check Rates Here

The HDFC Bank has increased the FD interest rates by 25 basis points from 4.40 per cent to 4.65 per cent for tenors of six months to less than nine months. And for the deposits between nine months to less than one year, HDFC Bank FD rate has been hiked to 4.65 per cent, up from the earlier 4.50 per cent — which is an increase of 15 basis points.

Check revised rates here: