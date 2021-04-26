Mumbai: HDFC Bank has said it has deployed mobile ATMs across India to assist customers during the lockdown. “At restricted, sealed areas, the ‘Mobile ATMs’ will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash,” the bank said in a statement. Also Read - ITBP-run COVID Centre with 500-oxygen Bed Begins Operations in Delhi Today

"During the lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities and facilitated lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies." Accordingly, customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the 'Mobile ATM', which will be operational at each location for a specific period.

The 'Mobile ATM' will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

“We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood,” said S. Sampathkumar, Group Head – Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business at HDFC Bank.

“This service will also be of great help to all the healthcare workers, and other essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to combat the pandemic.”