HDFC Bank Extends Special Fixed Deposit Scheme For Senior Citizens Till November 7: Check Details

The bank has informed on its website that the last date to invest in the Senior Citizen Care FD plan has been extended to 7 November 2023.

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has once again extended the special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens offering higher interest rates. The bank’s special FD for senior citizens, Senior Citizen Care FD, was launched in May 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May’20 to November 7, 2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indians,” HDFC Bank mentioned on its website.

HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD: The private sector lender offers an interest rate of 7.75 per cent to elderly people on tenure between 5 Years and 1 day to 10 Years.

The merger between HDFC Ltd merged with HDFC Bank completed on 1 July 2023, making it the biggest private sector lender in the country.

HDFC Bank records 15.8 per cent loan growth in Q1: Last week, HDFC Bank reported aggregate deposits of approximately Rs 19,13,000 crore as of 30 June 2023, a growth of around 19.2 per cent over Rs 16,05,000 crore as of same period a year ago.

The merged entity’s gross advances aggregated to approximately Rs 22,45,000 crore as of 30 June 2023, a growth of 13.1 per cent over Rs 19,85,900 crore as of same period last year.

With regard to deposits, it said, it aggregated to approximately Rs 20,63,500 crore as of 30 June 2023, registering a rise of 16.2 per cent from Rs 17,76,000 crore as of the same period a year ago.

