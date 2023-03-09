Home

HDFC Bank Faces Technical Glitch, Customers Unable To Use Internet Banking Services

HDFC Bank Latest News Today: Most of the issues were recorded after 1 PM and were majorly from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Surat, Chandigarh and other cities.

Apart from HDFC Bank, Downdetector.com also received complaints from customers of the country's largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI).

HDFC Bank Technical Glitch Latest Update: Some customers of HDFC Bank on March on complained about technical glitches in internet banking services. Some of them also faced issues while transferring funds through mobile applications and trouble in reaching out to customer service executives.

Downdetector.com, a platform that tracks website outages and issues, recorded complaints from HDFC Bank customers.

Taking to Twitter, one customer, Sanjai Gandhi, said he is not able to use the current account service.

Prior to this, on February 28, the bank also faced similar technical glitches when customers were unable to use mobile and internet banking platforms.

Earlier this week, reports of a massive data leak of customers’ data with HDFC Bank were reported across platforms. However, the bank issued a statement and said issues were resolved within few hours. “Hi, we wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner.”

HDFC Bank Cares Twitter handle on Tuesday posted that “there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner”.

“We remain confident of our systems. However we treat the matter of our customers data security with utmost seriousness and we continue to,” said the bank.

Data allegedly includes full names, email addresses, physical addresses, and sensitive financial data, the report mentioned. Cyber-criminals allegedly posted the data for sale on a popular hacker forum.

The criminals provided data samples while demanding money for the full database. “The criminals explained that the hack was allegedly obtained just recently, in early March 2023, and contains data from May 2022 to March 2023,” said the report.

Several Twitter users on March 6 posted about facing outages, failed transfers and even scam messages on the official HDFC Bank mobile app. There has been a surge in spam bank text messages in the recent past.

