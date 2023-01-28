Home

HDFC Bank Hikes Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits, Offers 7.75% Rate For Senior Citizens

HDFC Bank said it will now give an interest rate of 6.65% on deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year, and 7.00% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 15 months.

HDFC Bank FD Interest Rate Hike Latest Update: One of the largest private lenders HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. The general depositors will get interest rates between 4.50% and 7.00% on maturity tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years, while senior citizens can get interest rates between 5.00% and 7.75%. After the interest rate revision of the bank, the deposits maturing in 15 months to 2 years will earn a maximum interest rate of 7.15% for the general public and a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens for deposits maturing in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years. The HDFC Bank said the new bulk fixed deposit rates went into effect on January 27, 2023.

In a statement, the bank said it is giving an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 29 days, an interest rate of 5.25% will be given on deposits that mature in the next 30 to 45 days.

According to HDFC bank, a deposit tenor of 46 to 60 days is currently eligible for an interest rate of 5.50%, while a deposit tenor of 61 to 89 days is presently eligible for an interest rate of 5.75%.

The deposits maturing in 90 days to 6 months will earn 6.25% interest, while those maturing in 6 months and 1 day to 9 months now earn 6.50% interest.

The bank said it will now give an interest rate of 6.65% on deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year, and 7.00% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 15 months.