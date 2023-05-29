Home

HDFC Bank Hikes FD Rates Once Again: Senior Citizens Can Earn Up To 7.75% Interest On Term Deposits

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has launched two special fixed deposits offering higher interest rates which will be available for a limited period, as per the lender’s website.

“Presenting, HDFC Bank Special Edition Fixed Deposits. Enjoy HIGHER FD Rates @7.20% on tenure 35 months and @7.25% on tenure 55 months. What’s more? Senior Citizen benefits 0.50% EXTRA!…So Hurry! Valid for Limited Period only!” reads the bank’s notification.

HDFC Bank Revised FD Interest Rates Starting 29 May 2023

HDFC Bank is now offering 3 per cent interest rates on fixed deposits maturing between 7 and 29 days. In case of deposits maturing between 30 and 45 days, the depositor will earn an interest rate of 3.50 per cent, and for term deposits of tenure of 46 days to less than 6 months, the depositor could earn an interest rate of 4.50 per cent.

For a tenure of six months and one day to less than nine months, HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 5.75 per cent, and for deposits maturing between nine months and one day to less than one yar, the offers an interest rate of 6 per cent.

If the deposit tenure is between one year to less than 15 months, the bank will provide an interest rate of 6.60 per cent, and an interest rate of 7.10 per cent on FDs maturing between 15 months to less than 18 months.

The bank offers an interest rate of 7 per cent on deposits maturing between 18 months to less than 2 year 11 months.

HDFC Bank has introduced a special edition FD with a 35-month term that offers an interest rate of 7.20 per cent for regular citizens and 7.25 per cent on a 4-year, 7-month term that is also a special edition FD with a 55-month term. The bank will pay 7 per cent on tenures on other remaining tenures.

On the special edition FD with a 35-month term that offers an interest rate of 7.70 per cent for regular citizens and 7.75 per cent on a 4-year, 7-month term that is also a special edition FD with a 55-month term.

Tenor Bucket Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 – 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 – 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 – 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 – 60 days 4.50% 5.00% 61 – 89 days 4.50% 5.00% 90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00% 6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75% 6.25% 9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 1 year to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10% 15 months to < 18 months 7.10% 7.60% 18 months to < 21 months 7.00% 7.50% 21 months – 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD – 35 Month) 7.20% 7.70% 2 Years 11 Months 1 day <= 3 Year 7.00% 7.50% 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 7.00% 7.50% 4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD – 55 month) 7.25% 7.75% 4 Year 7 Months 1 day <=5 Years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 day to 10 Years 7.00% 7.75%*

