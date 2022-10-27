HDFC Bank FD Interest Rate Latest Update: India’s largest lender HDFC Bank on Thursday hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) for the second time within a month. As per the updates from the bank, the revised interest rates are applicable for deposit amounts less than Rs 2 crore. On its official website, the HDFC Bank said it hiked the FD interest rates by up to 50 basis points (bps). And now, the HDFC Bank said it is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years to general customers.Also Read - ICICI Bank Revises Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits for These Customers | Check Details Here
The bank said on fixed deposits maturing in 61 days to 89 months, the latest interest rate is 4.50 per cent, compared with 4 per cent earlier, and also on a tenure of 90 days to 6 months, the latest interest rate will be 4.50 per cent, 25 basis points up as compared with 4.25 per cent earlier.
The HDFC bank said the deposits with tenure of two years, one day to five years will now attract 6.25 per cent. Check the revised interest rates here:
- For 7 days to 14 days: General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
- For 15 days to 29 days: General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
- For 30 days to 45 days: General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
- For 46 days to 60 days: General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent
- For 61 days to 89 months: General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
- For 90 days to 6 months: General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
- For 6 months 1 days to 9 months: General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent
- For 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent
- For 1 year to 15 months: General Public – 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.60 per cent
- For 15 months to less than 18 months: General Public – 6.15 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.65 per cent
- For 18 months to 2 years: General Public – 6.15 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent
- For 2 Years 1 day to 3 Years: General Public – 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.75 per cent
- For 3 years 1 day to 5 years: General Public – 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.75 per cent
- For 5 years 1 day to 10 years: General Public – 6.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.95 per cent.