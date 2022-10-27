HDFC Bank FD Interest Rate Latest Update: India’s largest lender HDFC Bank on Thursday hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) for the second time within a month. As per the updates from the bank, the revised interest rates are applicable for deposit amounts less than Rs 2 crore. On its official website, the HDFC Bank said it hiked the FD interest rates by up to 50 basis points (bps). And now, the HDFC Bank said it is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years to general customers.Also Read - ICICI Bank Revises Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits for These Customers | Check Details Here

The bank said on fixed deposits maturing in 61 days to 89 months, the latest interest rate is 4.50 per cent, compared with 4 per cent earlier, and also on a tenure of 90 days to 6 months, the latest interest rate will be 4.50 per cent, 25 basis points up as compared with 4.25 per cent earlier.

The HDFC bank said the deposits with tenure of two years, one day to five years will now attract 6.25 per cent. Check the revised interest rates here: