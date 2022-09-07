New Delhi: HDFC Bank has introduced a new SMS banking facility. Now, the HDFC customers can access a wide range of banking services 24/7 x 365. According to the HDFC Bank, the customers can now check account balances & summaries, apply for loans, manage credit cards, apply for cheque book requests, generate account statements and more.Also Read - Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Bank Releases Notification For Project Manager Post | Check Details Here

HDFC Bank has said via a Tweet that "Banking services are now a text away! #BankOnUs and access a wide range of banking services from wherever you are, round-the-clock. 24/7 x 365! To get started, SMS "Register" <Space> "Last 4 digits of customer ID" <Space> "Last 4 digits of account number" to 7308080808."

With the introduction of this new service, the customers will be free from remembering or typing lengthy pre-defined keywords to conduct SMS banking. The Bank can now type in their own style and convenience and the AI will understand exactly what you need, allowing you to interact leisurely and conveniently as a result.

How To Get Started:

HDFC customers are first required to complete the registration process.

For the same, they need to SMS “Register” <Space> “Last 4 digits of customer ID” <Space> “Last 4 digits of account number”

Sent it to 7308080808 from their registered mobile number.

HDFC Bank has said on its website that “If you register through by sending an SMS on 7308080808, you will be able to access SMS Banking instantly. If you fill in the application form to register for SMS Banking, it will take 4 working days to complete the registration process from the time you submit your application form.”

After you register for SMS Banking, you will get the following SMS from the bank on the mobile number you provided. “Successfully registered!~Your account no. ending with ‘xxxx’ is set as default account for HDFC Bank SMS Banking services.Check our Terms and Conditions – hdfcbk.io/k/DUvOddFMOtz for further details.~To get your account balance, SMS your query to 7308080808.~Please call on 1860-267-6161 for further assistance.”